An e-bike caught fire in a Baltimore apartment garage Tuesday. Here’s how to safely store and charge them.

Firefighters on Tuesday morning extinguished an electric bicycle fire in the garage of an apartment building in Federal Hill.

Engines responded about 6:25 a.m. to the 1100 block of Light Street for a report of an e-bike with its motor on fire, said Baltimore City Fire Department spokesperson Blair Adams.

Advertisement

🚲ELECTRIC BIKE FIRE🔥

1100 blk Light St 21230#Riverside@CouncilmanETC#BMORESBravest handling an electric bicycle motor fire in the garage. pic.twitter.com/lC1HYPiDCi — Baltimore Firefighters IAFF Local 734 (@BCFDL734) September 27, 2022

Crews extinguished the fire in minutes.

“While this incident was placed under control in such a short time,” Adams said. “Electric bikes have lithium ion batteries, and they must be stored and charged properly at all times.”

Advertisement

People should adhere the manufacturer’s instructions and recommendations on how to properly store the e-bikes, she said.

Last week, an electric scooter battery sparked a fire that killed an 8-year-old girl in New York City, authorities said. This year, several New York City fires in residential buildings were attributed to e-bike batteries.

When damaged or overcharged, the lithium ion batteries that power e-bikes can release hydrogen gas and explode violently. Adams said the department has not seen an increase in reports of e-bike fires in Baltimore.

The New York City Fire Department offered tips on how to store e-bikes: