FBI agents on Friday arrested Dunbar High School football coach and Baltimore School Police detective Lawrence Smith.

Smith was taken into federal custody Friday morning, a FBI spokesperson said. He was not arrested on Baltimore City Schools property.

His initial appearance is set for 2:15 p.m. Friday in U.S. District Court in Baltimore.

Last summer, the FBI retrieved Smith’s salary records from city schools headquarters on North Avenue.

This story will be updated