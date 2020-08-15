After ribald tweet critical of President Trump, Baltimore DPW says Twitter account ‘compromised’

After a provocative tweet critical of President Donald Trump was posted Saturday, the Baltimore Department of Public Works said its Twitter account was “compromised.”
According to a screenshot circulating on social media, the Saturday afternoon tweet read, “Another day, another 18 holes. And that does not include hookers.” It included a photo of a TV news broadcast saying Trump was scheduled to hold a news conference from his Bedminster, New Jersey, golf club.
“It appears that the account was compromised,” DPW spokeswoman Yolanda Winkler said in an email to The Baltimore Sun. “We deleted the tweet immediately upon discovery and we are investigating the matter.”