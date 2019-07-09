Baltimore investigating racist and anti-Semitic tweets allegedly posted by Public Works employee

A Baltimore Department of Public Works employee is under investigation by the city’s watchdog agency after a now-deleted Twitter account with his name and photograph was revealed to contain racist, anti-Semitic and Nazi-sympathizing posts, a city councilman said Tuesday.
The Office of the Inspector General has opened the investigation into Crescenzo A. Gizzi, an inspector in the Public Works Department’s wastewater section, said City Councilman Zeke Cohen. Gizzi could not be reached for comment Tuesday.
A review Tuesday of his Twitter account revealed a trove of offensive tweets containing racial epithets, swastikas and other Nazi images, anti-immigrant language and insults to Mayor Bernard C. “Jack” Young and City Council President Brandon Scott.
In his tweets, Gizzi captioned photos of Nazi soldiers in France, as “True Warriors” and “my kind of illegal immigrants.” In another, he posted a swastika with the caption: “The only German I want to speak is this type of German.” He also tweeted updates on his progress painting a German model tank with an Iron Cross.
Others contained racist language against African-Americans and repeatedly called Baltimore and Maryland a “cesspool.”
Cohen, who was alerted to the tweets Tuesday, said he called Inspector General Isabel Mercedes Cumming, Public Works Director Rudy Chow and City Solicitor Andre Davis to brief them on the situation. Davis did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
Cumming and a spokesman for Young declined to comment. The Department of Public Works did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
“I’ve asked for an investigation into the hate speech," Cohen said. "I’d like to know whether this individual violated any city policies.”
Gizzi was hired in 1998 and makes an annual salary of $63,681, according to city records.
Cohen said he was horrified by the language in the tweets.
“As the grandson of refugees from the Holocaust and someone who is proud to be a city councilman in a majority black city," Cohen said, "I was appalled by the blatant racism and antisemitism in these tweets. That type of hate has no place in Baltimore.”