Baltimore city job fair draws hundreds to Chick Webb Rec Center Saturday; another scheduled soon

A job fair hosted by the Baltimore City Department of Public Works drew hundreds to the Chick Webb Recreation Center in the Dunbar-Broadway neighborhood Saturday.

Department of Public Works Chief Administrative Officer Deepti Modha said the department is hiring for a host of positions including truck drivers, laborers and solid waste workers, as well as various types of apprenticeships.

Advertisement

“These are full-time, benefitted positions,” Modha said. “Today we saw hundreds of people... A lot of them. Hundreds, and we’re trying to fill hundreds of jobs as well. This exceeded our expectations.”

A few dozen that arrived after 2 p.m., the time the event was scheduled to end, had to be turned away.

Advertisement

Baltimore DPW is hosting a similar event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. next Saturday, April 21, at Oliver Recreation Center located at 1600 N. Spring St. The department offers applications in person, laptops for those without internet at home and QR codes for others to scan for applications to fill out later.

“We want to have equity by having these in different locations of the city to reach people looking to build careers with us,” Modha said. “It’s important to not expect people to come to us. ... and make sure there is public transportation and parking.”