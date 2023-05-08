Man killed, one injured in hit-and-run in downtown Baltimore; driver fled on foot, police say

A man is dead and another is injured after they were hit by an SUV that drove up onto a curb downtown Sunday, Baltimore Police said.

Officers arrived around 5:55 p.m. at the 300 block of East Saratoga Street and took an unidentified man and a 54-year-old man to the hospital, where the unidentified man died.

Advertisement

Police believe the driver of an SUV fled on foot after he drove up onto the curb and hit the two men.

Crash Team investigators are investigating this incident and ask anyone with information to call 410-396-2606.