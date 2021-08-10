xml:space="preserve">
Man dead after being rescued from fire at downtown Baltimore high rise, officials say

Alex Mann
By
Baltimore Sun
Aug 10, 2021 6:43 PM

A man died after firefighters rescued him late Tuesday afternoon from a fire in a downtown Baltimore high-rise building, city fire officials said.

The man was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead, said Blair Adams, fire department spokeswoman. Adams said she did not know exactly how the man was injured.

She said no other injuries had been reported as of approximately 6 p.m.

Firefighters responded shortly after 5 p.m. to 225 N. Calvert St. for reports of a fire, and arrived shortly thereafter to find a fire on the fourth floor of the 17-story building, Adams said.

She said crews were able to contain the blaze to the fourth floor and extinguished the fire within the hour.

The fire was traced back to a closet, Adams said.

She said fire investigators are looking into what prompted the blaze.

Firefighters at the scene put in a “special request for fans so that we can properly ventilate” the building, Adams said.

It’s not clear whether other residents of the building were forced to evacuate.

Adams said it was “more than likely” other occupants were asked to shelter in place.

