Shooting injures 2 men near Sheila Dixon campaign event Monday evening in West Baltimore

Two men were hospitalized Monday night after being shot in the Mondawmin neighborhood, according to Baltimore Police.

Both men, a 33-year-old and a 50-year-old, were found suffering from “numerous gunshot wounds” when officers responded at about 8:45 p.m. to a ShotSpotter alert on the intersection of North Monroe Street and Walbrook Avenue, police said in a news release.

The men were taken to a hospital. Police did not say what their conditions were. Western District Shooting detectives are investigating the matter and ask those with information to contact them at 410-396-2477 or anonymously use Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7-LOCKUP.

Investigators believe the men were shot on the 1900 block of North Monroe Street, the same block where 2024 mayoral candidate Sheila Dixon was holding a meet-and-greet at Maceo’s Bar and Lounge.

The former mayor, a challenger to Mayor Brandon Scott in next year’s Democratic primary, said in a statement that she received word of the shooting while addressing the crowd.

“It is heartbreaking to witness another mother’s child become a victim of Baltimore City’s crime,” said Dixon, who is seen speaking to the crowd about crime in a video that the bar posted Monday night on Instagram.

“It is unfortunate that neighbors across our city do not feel safe in their own communities,” she said. “Baltimore, we have to do better.”