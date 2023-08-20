Man killed, woman critically injured in Mount Vernon shooting; two others injured in separate Sunday violence

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

A man was killed and a woman is on life support after they were shot in Baltimore’s Mount Vernon neighborhood early Sunday, Baltimore Police said.

Officers arrived around 3 a.m. at the 800 block of Guilford Avenue for reports of gunfire and a ShotSpotter alert. There, officers performed first aid on two victims, a 25-year-old man and a 26-year-old woman.

The man died a short time later. The woman is in critical condition and on life support at a hospital, police said.

Homicide detectives ask anyone with information to call 410-396-2100.

Two other people were injured in separate shootings in North and Northwest Baltimore early Sunday.

A 23-year-old man was shot in the arm by an unknown suspect around 5:35 a.m. at the 2600 block of Gage Court in the Cheswolde neighborhood. He was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.

A 26-year-old woman sought treatment believing someone had hit her in the head with a baseball bat, though hospital staff determined she’d been shot.

Officers were called around 2:20 a.m. at the 4800 block of Beaufort Avenue in the Central Park Heights neighborhood, and paramedics took her to the hospital.

Northwestern District Detectives ask anyone with information about the Cheswolde shooting to contact them at 410-396-2466. Anyone with information about the Central Park Heights shooting is asked to call Northern District Detectives at 410-396-2455.

Regarding any of the shootings, people who want to remain anonymous can call the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP or submit an anonymous online text tip by visiting the MCS website.