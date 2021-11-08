Baltimore Museum of Industry is selling medallions cut from iconic Domino Sugars sign. Only about half remain.

Still searching for the perfect Christmas gift for that special, Baltimore-loving someone? Look no further than the Baltimore Museum of Industry.
The museum is selling keepsake medallions from the letter “D” cut from the old, iconic Domino Sugar sign that lit the city’s skyline for 70 years. About 175, or half the original amount, of medallions are remaining to be sold online for $125 each.
Industry museum spokeswoman Claire Mullins warned that the once-in-a-lifetime keepsakes will likely sell fast with the holiday season rapidly approaching.
Each medallion comes in a clear, plastic protective case in a foam lined box and is about 32 mm in diameter. A certificate of authenticity also comes with the medallion. There is a limit of two per buyer.
The original 120-by-70-foot sign was retired March 1 and the new LED-powered replica started casting its brighter red haze in the city on Fourth of July.
The “D” in the sign was most affected by the rust, making it unsalvageable. The sugar factory made 500 medallions for its employees and then donated 355 pieces to the museum to help support its mission.
In addition to the medallions, the museum also received the 5-foot-tall dot on the “i.”