Domino Sugar fire in Baltimore burns into second day

Hot spots from the fire that engulfed the cavernous Domino Sugar raw sugar storage shed in Baltimore burned into a second day Wednesday as the fire department awaited an excavator to lift the collapsed structure, a fire department spokeswoman said.
“Once the excavator comes in and removes some of the bulk metals and materials, we’ll be able to get to the pit of the fire,” said Blair Adams, a fire department spokeswoman.
The refinery’s estimated 510 full-time employees all evacuated safely, and no employee injuries were reported during the fire that started 3 p.m. Tuesday. The cause of the blaze, which billowed thick smoke and a strong odor of burnt sugar across the harbor, remains under investigation.
Aside from the loss of the massive storage silo, the extent of damage to the 99-year-old plant was not yet clear as of Wednesday.
The refinery, which processes about 6.5 million pounds of sugar a day, halted operations Tuesday. It was unclear whether any operations had resumed, or if not, when they might be expected to do so.
Domino spokesman Peter O’Malley said he was receiving updates from various teams and would provide more information later Wednesday afternoon.
One firefighter sustained a minor injury in the emergency response, Adams said.
The melted odometer of a responding fire engine looked like a Salvador Dalí painting in a photo tweeted by the International Association of Firefighters Local 734, the union which represents Baltimore firefighters.
“Once the building collapsed, one of our engines took a beating from the heat,” the union tweeted Wednesday. “Here is the aftermath. Fortunately nobody was injured. It should buff right out though.”
Baltimore Sun reporter Christine Condon contributed to this article.