Fire breaks out at Domino Sugar factory in Baltimore

A fire broke out at the Domino Sugar facility in Baltimore’s Inner Harbor Tuesday afternoon.
Flames could be seen from a distance after 3 p.m. at a sugar storage facility behind the waterfront refinery at 1100 Key Highway East, and thick smoke billowed across the harbor.
It was not clear whether anyone was injured.
Baltimore City Fire Department spokeswoman Blair Adams said it was a 2-alarm blaze, but she had no other details. Domino spokesman Peter O’Malley said he did not have any information. Both said they were on their way to the facility.
The 99-year-old refinery, which employs 510 full-time workers and is in the midst of replacing its massive, beloved neon rooftop “Domino Sugars” sign with an LED replica, processes about 6.5 million pounds of raw cane sugar a day.
It’s not the first time a major fire has broken out at Domino. In November 2007, a powerful explosion and fires forced the refinery to shut down for a week. The powdered sugar mill was declared a total loss.
The 2007 explosion, which echoed across the harbor, was believed to have been caused by a buildup of sugar dust in the Key Highway facility. Three workers suffered minor injuries.
In 2008, the Maryland Occupational Safety and Health Administration fined Domino Sugar $4,000 in connection with the explosion. Domino also spent about $2.5 million to replace windows that shattered in the blast.
This article will be updated.