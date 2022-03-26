Dirt bike campus in Baltimore City takes another step closer to reality

B-360 launched a $10 million campaign Friday to build a dirt bike campus in Baltimore City that would allow the nonprofit, which teaches young adults the science behind dirt biking, to house all of its programs.

“We don’t have a work space. This will not only be a place to ride — we do need that too — but a place to make sure we’re adding and contributing jobs,” said Brittany Young, founder and CEO of B-360, before a news conference with city officials including Mayor Brandon Scott at the War Memorial.

The park’s location and when it could be built depends on how much money is raised, Young said.

The number of people a 20-plus acre campus and riding area could accommodate remain unclear. But the nonprofit, founded in 2017, has worked with more than 8,000 riders so far, Young said.

Brittany Young, left, founder of B360, an organization that focuses on dirt bike riding in the city, next to Baltimore City Mayor Brandon M. Scott. (Barbara Taylor)

Dirt bike riding in Baltimore is illegal but common the streets. While many refer to it as a sport that’s long been embedded in the city’s culture, others call it a public safety concern, particularly when it comes to riders performing stunts in traffic. In May, footage was posted online of riders doing wheelies in crowded Fells Point.

Five years ago, former Mayor Catherine Pugh formed a task force ― which included dirt bike advocates Rashad Staton, Young and others — to consider building a city-backed dirt bike park and reviewing dirt bike laws, but the task force dissolved after Pugh’s resignation following a children’s book scandal.

Baltimore-native Staton said through his work as an advocate, he has met law-abiding riders ranging from elected officials to parents.

“I think this narrative [that riders are criminals] is false and should not be carried on because it’s dangerous, and it does not allow us as Black and brown folks to be seen as human,” he said. “If we can’t see humanity in all the things that we do, we lose sight of how much we can invest in the future that makes it beneficial for all of us to live and thrive and succeed.”

The community needs to continue show strength, he said.

“Much of those that are in favor, that’s helping to push and expedite the results that we’re starting to see — as far as policy change and making space and investments and building these dirt bikes — these persons have always been in favor of it,” Staton said. “But sometimes you have to allow time to take its course, and I think the time is now.”

During Friday’s press conference, Scott expressed support for the program but declined to comment when asked how much the city will contribute to the project.

“We’re trying to help out young people express themselves in a safe way, which is to partner with anybody who wants to engage with our young people in a positive way,” the mayor said.

Jahaud Wilkerson was one of the riders at the news conference wearing a hooded shirt reading “Why we ride. Ride 4 change” at the War Memorial building. He said he’d hoped to play college basketball but got injured. Around the same time in 2018, his brother was killed.

Joining B-360 helped him cope, he said.

“That really took a toll on me and broke my heart,” Wilkerson said. “I didn’t want to do anything anymore.”

West Baltimore native and professional racer Darius Glover, who received his first bike from his older brother and father, said not having a place to practice while growing up put him at a disadvantage.

“I had to wait until the weekends to be able to go and train, just so I can be on the same playing field as everyone else because a lot of the riders that I was racing against, they were able to go and train, or they might have had land that they can ride on,” he said.

Joshua Harris, vice president of the NAACP’s Baltimore chapter and vice president of the NAACP Maryland State Conference, said he supports the project because it gives young people an early start in the workforce, including engineering.

“This is an opportunity for us to build a space where the community can grow and thrive,” he said.

The campus will have a tourism impact on the city, Young said, just like the Preakness Stakes in Northwest Baltimore.

“This will be a new place not only just for people to ride dirt bikes,” she said, “but hopefully to host [professional] games here around dirt bikes.”