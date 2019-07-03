Baltimore man sentenced to life in prison for murdering man during 2017 dice game

A Baltimore man was sentenced to life in prison Tuesday after he was convicted of killing another man during a dice game in June 2017.

The Baltimore City State’s Attorney’s Office wrote in a news release that Derek Black was sentenced to life in prison for first-degree murder with all but 45 years suspended for the shooting death of Greg Manuel Jr. on June 3, 2017.

The office wrote that around midnight, several people were playing dice in the 1700 block of Rutland Ave. when Black and Manuel began arguing.

Manuel struck Black with a small stick, but did not leave any injuries, the office wrote.

Black then went to his van to retrieve a handgun and shot Manuel five times, killing him in front of several people, including his mother, the office wrote.

pdavis@baltsun.com

twitter.com/PDavis_LLC