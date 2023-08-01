Baltimore man gets consecutive life sentences for killing pregnant girlfriend and her 3-year-old daughter

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

A Baltimore man convicted Tuesday of fatally shooting a woman pregnant with his child, as well as her young daughter, in 2020 will serve life in prison.

The defendant asked to be sentenced immediately after a jury found him guilty Tuesday of three counts of murder in the killings of 24-year-old Shiand Miller, who was about eight months pregnant, and her 3-year-old daughter, Shaniya Gilmore, a spokesperson for the Baltimore State’s Attorney’s Office said in an email.

Circuit Judge Lawrence Daniels handed down the maximum sentence possible under the law for Devon Sample — three consecutive terms in prison plus 70 years, according to a State’s Attorney’s Office news release.

Sample, 27, had also been convicted of using a firearm in a crime of violence and committing a crime of violence against a pregnant woman. His attorney, Roland Brown, could not immediately be reached for comment Tuesday.

Shiand Miller, 23, and her 3-year-old daughter were found shot dead in a parked car in Southwest Baltimore, the family said. (Family Photo)

In a statement, city State’s Attorney Ivan Bates said he hoped the outcome “brings some measure of justice and closure” for Miller’s family. He also applauded the investigation by Baltimore Police and prosecution by Michael Dunty, chief of the office’s homicide division.

“The vile actions of this defendant deserved nothing less than the maximum penalty possible under the law,” Bates said. “The trauma endured by this family is unimaginable.”

Police found Miller and her daughter shot to death inside her gray Subaru in the afternoon of June 19, 2020. The car was parked in the 200 block of Boswell Road, which is in the city’s Westgate Neighborhood. Neighbors there called 911 after noticing the woman inside the car.

Miller suffered three gunshot wounds and her daughter suffered two, according to prosecutors’ news release.

Prosecutors said officers located the little girl “lying on the center console between the seats, appearing that she had attempted to move from the back seat area to the front seat area.”

Investigators found 9mm cartridge casings on the backseat of the car, under the child’s car seat and outside of the vehicle.

Sample initially denied being at the scene of the shootings, according to his charging documents. But, after detectives confronted him with video, he told police he and Miller pulled over in separate cars on Boswell Road to “chill and talk.”

The footage, charging documents say, showed a Black BMW pulled into the block, followed by Miller’s Subaru, around 11 p.m. the night before she was discovered dead.

Families and friends light candles as they gather for a vigil at Boswell and Frederick Avenue for Shiand Miller and her 3-year-old daughter, Shaniya Gilmore, who were killed. (Kenneth K. Lam)

“A muzzle flash is observed from within the victim’s vehicle,” police wrote in charging documents. “A second muzzle flash is observed outside of the driver’s side of the vehicle.”

The BMW was registered to Sample, who was arrested and charged with murder the same day officers discovered Miller and her daughter dead.

Miller had been planning a shower for her unborn baby boy at the same time she was getting Shaniya ready for prekindergarten, relatives told The Baltimore Sun shortly after she was killed.

“She wanted peace, she wanted love, she wanted everyone to love her,” Miller’s mother, Sheree Reid, said at the time. “I never thought anyone would do anything to her.”

Dozens gathered to remember Miller and to demand justice for her and Shaniya the weekend after she was killed.