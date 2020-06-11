‘For my people’: Baltimore photographer Devin Allen lands second Time cover

Devin Allen, the West Baltimore photographer whose photo of the unrest over the death of Freddie Gray ran on the front of Time magazine, is back on the cover, five years later.
Allen, the inaugural Gordon Parks Foundation Fellow, took his latest Time cover photo, of people lying on the street during a Black Trans Lives Matter protest in downtown Baltimore, on June 5.
The headline, “The Overdue Awakening," refers to the worldwide protests over the deaths of George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor and other black people killed by police in the U.S. Baltimore saw similar protests in 2015 after Gray died from injuries suffered in police custody.
“For my people,” Allen tweeted, sharing an image of the cover.
Allen’s first Time cover in May 2015 brought him widespread acclaim. He published his first photography book, “A Beautiful Ghetto,” in 2017, and landed a contract with Under Armour that has taken him to China for photo shoots with NBA All-Star Steph Curry.
As renewed Black Lives Matter demonstrations spread internationally following Floyd’s death last month, Allen has been photographing the daily protests in Baltimore.
He could not be reached for comment Thursday, but he told Time that elevating the voices of the black transgender community was just as important to him as photographing other demonstrations.
“When I found out about the black trans march, I wanted to come out and make sure that their voices can be heard,” Allen told the magazine. “I wanted to give them the same energy that I give any protest.”