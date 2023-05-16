Decomposed body found in East Baltimore wooded area, police say

Homicide detectives are investigating after an unidentified body was found “in the late stages of decomposition” Tuesday afternoon in the Coldstream-Homestead-Montebello neighborhood, according to Baltimore Police.

Police responded at 2:11 p.m. Tuesday on the 1400 block of Exeter Hall Avenue, near The Stadium School and the Cold Stream Recreation Center, to investigate a report of a dead body, police spokesperson Freddie Talbert said.

The body was found in a wooded area. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner took the body and will perform an autopsy.

Baltimore Police homicide detectives will handle the investigation, Talbert said.