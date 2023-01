A man died Thursday afternoon following a shooting in South Baltimore, police said.

Southern District patrol officers responded about 12:30 p.m. to the 3400 block of Spelman Road in Cherry Hill for a report of a shooting.

Advertisement

Police found a 27-year-old man with apparent gunshot wounds, according to a news release. Medics pronounced him dead at the scene.

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call police at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.