Heavy Seas launching new “Dat Booty Doe” beer

Heavy Seas Beer Tuesday announced the release of a new Oktoberfest-style lager called “Dat Booty Doe” beer.
The Baltimore-based beer company teamed up with the “Reagan and Bethany” radio show hosts from Baltimore’s Mix 106.5 radio station to create the beer.
After the morning show taped its “Anything Can Happen” show at the brewery, the company and radio hosts thought it would be fun to collaborate on a new beer, said Heavy Seas spokeswoman Christine Shaffer. The team came up with the Dat Booty Doe name as a play on Heavy Seas’ pirate-themed label.
According to Urban Dictionary, Dat Booty Doe also means “someone with a nice booty.”
The morning show duo represents the “fearless, bold, independent spirit we encourage at Heavy Seas," wrote Shaffer in an email. "We love their enthusiasm for craft beer and commitment to giving back to the community.”
Local artist Owen Murphy of One Drop Design Studio designed the label featuring skeletal versions of the morning show hosts.
Dat Booty Doe will be available in 4-pack cans and on draft in the Heavy Seas Taproom at 4615 Hollins Ferry Road in Halethorpe beginning September 20. A portion of the beer sales will be donated to the Maryland Food Bank.