Baltimore Safe Streets East worker killed Wednesday in quadruple shooting ‘wanted the best for his community’

DaShawn McGrier, a Safe Streets violence interrupter at McElderry Park, was one of the three men shot and killed on East Monument Street Wednesday night, a spokeswoman for the nonprofit confirmed.
McGrier had been working with Safe Streets for a little over a month, going to welding school by day and joining the anti-violence program at night, said Living Classrooms Foundation spokeswoman Meg Ward, who called him hardworking and a devoted, present father.
Living Classrooms is a nonprofit that operates Safe Streets sites in the McElderry Park and Belair-Edison neighborhoods. He was on his post, uniformed, at the time he was shot, Ward said.
“He was passionate about reducing violence in the community and wanted to be a positive part of that,” Ward said. “He was from the community. He wanted the best for his community.”
“He knew that violence and trauma were present in the community, and he wanted to change that.”
The quadruple shooting in East Baltimore left three men dead and another person injured. The other victims have not been identified. Police officers responded at about 7:25 p.m. to a ShotSpotter alert in the 2400 block of E. Monument Street, where they found four men suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.
McGrier is the third Safe Streets worker to be killed in a little over a year. Kenyell Wilson was killed in Cherry Hill in July and Dante Barksdale was killed outside Douglass Homes last January.
McGrier was the victim in 2018 of a savage beating by then-Baltimore Police Officer Arthur Williams that was caught on cellphone footage and went viral. The video and testimony at Williams’ criminal trial showed the attack came as McGrier was walking away from Williams and asking “why are you harassing me.”
Baltimore Circuit Judge Yolanda Tanner sentenced Williams to nine months in prison, and McGrier received a settlement of $500,000 from the city. He was hospitalized for three days and suffered a broken jaw and broken ribs among other injuries.
Warren Brown, an attorney who represented McGrier in a lawsuit against Baltimore Police, said McGrier had received about $300,000 from the settlement, and had some “sensible plans” to start breeding high-end dogs and open a kennel.
Brown didn’t know McGrier had joined Safe Streets, but said he wasn’t surprised. The 2018 excessive force case was precipitated by McGrier’s intervention in a separate incident, when he came to “the aid” of a woman officers were confronting, Brown said.
“It sounds like that would have been him,” Brown said. “He was that kind of way.”
Safe Streets is a city-backed organization with workers who have had their own scrapes with the law but are respected on the streets and step in to “interrupt” or mediate conflicts before violence occurs.
Ward said Thursday that the Safe Streets East team was “heartbroken.”
“It underscores the incredible need for violence interventions that work,” Ward added, calling Safe Streets a research-based, evidence-based model. “Our Safe Streets team believes in what they do.”
Cheryl Riviere, the managing director of community safety at Living Classrooms, said in a quote provided by Ward that “DaShawn would always say that if we could change people’s mentality and give them some options, resources, a GED, a trade, a job ... They’ll listen.”
Mayor Brandon Scott’s five-year crime-fighting plan calls for expanding the number of violence prevention programs and potentially revamping the current Safe Streets model.
“Our Safe Streets workers put their lives on the line day in and day out because they believe in a better future for our city — a future we all should believe in,” Scott said in a statement.
A citywide Safe Streets response is expected to take place Saturday, Ward said, but details were still being finalized.
