Feds argue against early release for terminally ill former Baltimore Gun Trace Task Force Detective Daniel Hersl

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

A jury in 2018 found Daniel Hersl, rear, guilty of racketeering, finding that he had used his authority as a city police officer to steal thousands of dollars from residents. (Karl Merton Ferron / Baltimore Sun)

Federal attorneys argue in a new court filing that former Baltimore City Police Department Detective Daniel Hersl should not be released early from prison as a result of his terminal cancer diagnosis.

Hersl, 53, is applying for early release for the third time since being diagnosed in February. He has served six years and eight months, or 37% of an 18-year sentence for racketeering. In August before his previous application for early release was denied, Hersl said his prostate cancer had metastasized, spreading throughout his body. Now prison doctors say he has 18 months to live, according to an emergency motion for compassionate release filed last month.

Advertisement

U.S. Attorney for the District of Maryland Erek L. Barron said in documents filed Wednesday that Hersl has not expressed remorse for his crimes.

“Hersl’s six years of incarceration have not been rehabilitative. Hersl expresses no remorse and does not accept responsibility for his crimes,” Barron wrote. “He should not be released.”

Advertisement

Hersl developed a reputation around Baltimore for repeatedly robbing people he arrested as both a detective and a member of the corrupt Gun Trace Task Force. A jury in 2018 found Hersl guilty of racketeering, finding that he had used his authority as a city police officer to steal thousands of dollars from residents.

Hersl said in his latest court filing that he was scheduled to be released early from prison in 2031; however, federal prosecutors did not acknowledge that claim in their opposition to his emergency motion.

While federal attorneys said Hersl’s latest diagnosis makes him eligible for release, they cited precedent that reducing a sentence by more than 50% minimizes the impact of the crimes and seriousness of the offenses.

“Courts often grant compassionate release for terminally-ill defendants when they have accepted responsibility, shown signs of rehabilitation, and repaid victims,” Barron wrote in the filing. “When a defendant has not shown any signs of remorse or mitigation, courts have denied compassionate release, even when the defendant was terminally ill. Here, there is no evidence of any rehabilitation by Hersl. He has opposed paying restitution to his victims.”