Baltimore Police: One man killed, another injured in Cylburn shooting

A 46-year-old man died Saturday evening after a shooting that also possibly injured another, Baltimore City Police said.

Officers found the man suffering from multiple life-threatening gunshot wounds in the 2900 block of Rosalind Avenue in the Cylburn neighborhood in North Baltimore around 8 p.m. on Saturday. He was transported to an area hospital, where he died, police said.

Officers were also notified of a 21-year-old walking into the hospital with several life-threatening injuries. Police say the man is in critical but stable condition and believe he was involved at the shooting scene.

Police are investigating the homicide and instruct those with information to call 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.