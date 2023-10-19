Baltimore cyclist struck by two cars and killed in Jones Falls Area on Thursday morning

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

A cyclist was struck by two cars and killed Thursday morning on West North Avenue in the Jones Falls Area in North Baltimore.

The victim, 66, was riding west in the 300 block of West North Avenue around 10:50 a.m. when he was struck by a car. As he lay injured in the road he was struck by a second car, Baltimore Police said. Medics transported the victim to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center, where he was later pronounced dead.

The first car fled the scene while the driver of the second car stayed at the scene, police said.

Anyone with information can call investigators at 410-396-2606.