Man killed Tuesday afternoon in Curtis Bay shooting, Baltimore Police say

A 38-year-old man died Tuesday afternoon after being shot in South Baltimore, according to Baltimore Police.

Officers responded at about 4:44 p.m. to the 4600 block of Pennington Avenue in Curtis Bay to investigate a report of a firearm being discharged, police said in a news release.

There, police found the man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound to his upper body. He died on the scene.

Those with information on the shooting are asked to contact homicide detectives at 410-396-2100 or anonymously use the Metro Crime Stoppers tipline at 1-866-7LOCKUP.