On Thursday, Baltimore woke up to the news of the death of U.S. Rep. Elijah Cummings. Cummings was born in 1951 and raised in Baltimore, where he continued to live. He was regarded by notable figures as a fearless leader, a tireless fighter, and a champion of civil rights. What memories do you have of Congressman Cummings? Tell us using the form below. We’ll be sharing some of your thoughts as part of our coverage.