A wake and funeral for U.S. Rep. Elijah Cummings will be held next Friday at the church where he worshiped for nearly 40 years, New Psalmist Baptist Church, a church spokeswoman announced.
The wake, including a public viewing, will begin Oct. 25 at 8 a.m. at the Lochearn church, spokeswoman Joi Thomas said. The funeral will follow at 10 a.m.
The Baltimore Democrat died early Thursday in hospice care. He was 68.
Bishop Walter S. Thomas, Jr., pastor of the congregation since 1975, will deliver the eulogy in the 4,000-seat sanctuary.
He said Thursday he expects the crowd to be “overflowing.”
March Funeral Homes is to handle arrangements for both events. Cummings’ family has requested that donations be made to the Elijah Cummings Youth Program in lieu of flowers, according to the company’s website.
Joi Thomas said burial arrangements are still pending.