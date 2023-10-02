Baltimore expects updates this week on parasite found in Druid Lake Reservoir, with new results coming

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Baltimore City officials expect an update in the coming days after a tiny concentration of a microscopic parasite was discovered in the Druid Lake Reservoir.

The city anticipates getting results this week from the latest round of sampling at Druid Lake, which will show whether the measurement of cryptosporidium in the open-air drinking water reservoir has changed since an initial sample from Sept. 19 flagged the presence of the parasite.

In the meantime, the city’s Department of Public Works has advised immunocompromised people across a swath of Baltimore city and county and reaching into Howard County’s Elkridge to avoid drinking straight from the tap. Instead, individuals with conditions such as HIV/AIDS and cancer, as well as organ transplant patients, are advised to boil their water for one minute, filter it with a certified filter, or obtain bottled water.

Officials initially also warned that young children and the elderly should avoid drinking straight from the tap but withdrew that recommendation Friday.

Speaking Monday before the Baltimore City Council, Marcia Collins, the chief of Public Works’ Office of Legislative Affairs, said the department will use the next round of results to determine its next guidance to the public.

“As soon as we get the results from the second sample, we’ll release that and that will trigger whatever action we need to do, whether we need to continue it or we don’t have to worry about it,” Collins said. “We’re hoping for the latter obviously.”

The city’s Department of Public Works released a “frequently asked questions” document on its website over the weekend, detailing the precautions that should be taken, and by whom.

The city first found out about the contamination on Tuesday, Sept. 26, since it takes 5 to 7 days to results of cryptosporidium testing from the lab, Public Works officials said. The agency took another round of samples the next day. Then, the contamination was announced it to the public on the morning of Thursday, Sept. 28.

City officials say the level of cryptosporidium detected in Druid Lake is very low, at .09 oocycts per liter, meaning people with healthy immune systems are very unlikely to face any ill effects from ingesting the water.

“The initial sample that triggered this was extremely low, almost to the point of non-detection,” Collins said.

In a cryptosporidium contamination in Milwaukee in 1993 that sickened about 400,000 and killed at least 69 people, the concentration was much higher, ranging from 0.6 to 1.3 oocycts per liter, according to an Environmental Protection Agency report.

There is no specific guidance on the level of cryptosporidium oocycsts in a drinking water sample that would prompt more intense steps, such as a “boil water advisory” for the general population, said Neil Shader, a spokesman for the EPA’s Mid-Atlantic region.

Because of that, Public Works said a news release this weekend that it is working closely with the EPA, the Maryland Department of the Environment and the Maryland Department of Health on its actions.

So far, city officials have not received reports of any cryptosporidiosis infections at local hospitals, Collins said. The disease, which is caused by the ingestion of the cryptosporidium parasite, causes gastrointestinal symptoms such as watery diarrhea, stomach cramps and nausea.

The city only recently began sampling for the parasite in Druid Lake, which holds “finished water” that has been treated by city facilities, because of a new EPA requirement. That requirement came as part of an order filed by the EPA pushing the city to finish construction projects to cover up the finished water stored at both of its open-air reservoirs, at Druid Lake and Lake Ashburton. Those projects are required to be completed by the end of this year.

At the time, EPA official Karen Melvin told The Sun that the federal agency felt it was time to “really start holding [the city’s] feet to the fire,” after years of delays on the reservoir project, and provide clear deadlines. The agency also decided to specifically require the testing after the city expressed reluctance about doing it, said Melvin, who serves as director of the EPA’s Enforcement and Compliance Assurance Division for the Mid-Atlantic Region.

The requirement to cover or otherwise decommission open-air reservoirs in the U.S. came in 2006, with a deadline for localities to submit their plans in 2009. Three other Baltimore reservoirs came into compliance in the 2010s, but not Druid and Ashburton.

City officials repeatedly asked the EPA for more time after public input compelled them to bury water tanks instead of covering the reservoirs. The city then asked for more time several times due to construction delays it attributed to the coronavirus pandemic.

Despite the low levels of the microscopic parasite in Druid Lake, the city decided to notify the public so that residents in the impacted area who are immunocompromised could take precautions, Collins said.

“It was important to let people know, but you always have that balance between letting people know and not scaring them,” she said.

In its initial communications about the contamination, the city said immunocompromised individuals “and other sensitive groups” such as infants, young children and senior citizens should avoid drinking water in the affected areas. But the city subsequently revised its recommendation to include only immunocompromised people. Other sensitive populations would be more likely to face severe dehydration if they fall ill, but remain unlikely to get sick based on the very low concentration of cryptosporidium detected at the reservoir, health officials told The Sun.

Areas impacted by water advisory from Druid Lake Reservoir

Source: Baltimore City Department of Public Works interactive_content

During the city council meeting Monday afternoon, Councilwoman Odette Ramos, who represents the city’s 14th district, said that some of her constituents are feeling apprehensive about the contamination — particularly because of other recent issues with the city’s drinking water.

That includes the discovery of E. coli in water taps in West Baltimore in September 2022, a much more worrisome development, which prompted the issuance of a “boil water advisory” for the general public in impacted areas. Officials later revealed a cascading series of infrastructure failures led to the contamination, beginning with a sinkhole that developed along North Avenue. In that instance, there was immense concern surrounding the department’s decision to notify the public about two days after the results came in.

And in July, a fire at a water pumping station operated by the city, but located in Baltimore County’s Parkville, caused the department to advise residents to limit their water usage to conserve water.

“Because of what happened two months ago and last year, the panic that our constituents are coming to us with is palpable,” Ramos said.

Ramos also said she wished the city had a better system set up for the distribution of water to residents. She said council members don’t have money in their individual budgets to afford water for residents, although some have used their own resources to assist.

Baltimore’s Department of Public Works has started delivering bottled water to senior centers, senior buildings, nursing homes and assisted living facilities with 20 or more residents, that are in the impacted area in the city, the agency said in a news release Saturday evening.

Howard County is providing water in the parking lot of the Elkridge 50+ Center at 6540 Washington Boulevard, said Safa Hira, a spokesperson for the county government, in an email. Residents must bring their own containers to fill at a designated station, Hira said.

The county plans to continue providing the water until further notice, and the site will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday, and from 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday, Hira said.

Baltimore County is not providing mass water distribution, Sean Naron, a county spokesperson, said in an email. The county has, however, provided a limited amount of bottled water to senior centers “as a precaution,” Naron wrote.

“County officials continue to closely monitor the situation, are awaiting additional updates from Baltimore City, and remain prepared to take additional action as necessary,” Naron wrote.