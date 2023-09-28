Immunocompromised people advised to avoid drinking water in parts of Baltimore area after parasite detected

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Baltimore City officials are advising immunocompromised individuals, children and senior citizens to avoid drinking tap water across a large swath of its service area in the city, Baltimore County and a small part of Howard County due to parasitic contamination.

Testing has detected low levels of a microscopic parasite called cryptosporidium in Baltimore’s drinking water reservoir at Druid Lake, officials announced Thursday.

Vulnerable people in the affected area are advised to boil their drinking water for one minute, to drink bottled water or to drink water filtered through filters equipped to remove objects 1 micron or larger.

Areas impacted by water advisory from Druid Lake Reservoir

The affected area stretches across city from southwest to northeast Baltimore, including much of West and North Baltimore, and north and east into Baltimore County, from Towson up through Hunt Valley to Cockeysville and Sparks and including Parkville, Perry Hall and Overlea, according to a map shared by Baltimore City’s Department of Public Works. It also reaches in southwest into Baltimore County to include Arbutus and into Howard County’s Elkridge along Route 1.

On Tuesday, the city received the results from a laboratory indicating that samples collected Sept. 19 contained a 0.09% concentration of the parasite, said Richard Luna, the interim director of the city’s Department of Public Works. The city announced the contamination Thursday morning.

Officials said the low concentration of the parasite presents a low risk to the general public, but cryptosporidium can cause gastrointestinal problems, including diarrhea, stomach cramps and nausea.

Therefore, immunocompromised people, including those with HIV/AIDS and cancer, transplant patients taking immunosuppressive drugs and those with other conditions of the immune system, are urged to take precautions.

The Druid Lake Reservoir holds water that already has been treated by the city’s facilities, and is later sent to homes and businesses in the city and surrounding counties. Construction crews are working to replace the open-air reservoir with underground storage tanks in an effort to protect the water from contaminants. It’s a project that has been marred by years of delays, and earlier this year, the federal Environmental Protection Agency served the city an order to cover the reservoir, and a second open-air reservoir at Lake Ashburton, by the end of the year.

The order also included a mandate that the city initiate monthly testing for giardia and cryptosporidium while the reservoirs remained uncovered. That testing began in late July and early August, Luna said. Those initial samples indicated no evidence of contamination.

The raw water from the city’s reservoirs at Loch Raven, Prettyboy and Liberty, which is later treated for contaminants like cryptosporidium, also does not show evidence of contamination, according to a news release from the city.

Luna said the efforts to get the covered water sources online are proceeding according to the EPA-mandated schedule, with the Ashburton project expected to finish by Nov. 30, and the Druid project by Dec. 30.

This article will be updated.