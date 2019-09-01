Royal Caribbean cruise ship returns to Baltimore with mechanical issues

The Royal Caribbean cruise ship operating out of Baltimore experienced mechanical problems and had to return to port and drop off all its passengers Saturday, the cruise line said.
The ship, The Grandeur of the Seas, departed on Saturday but hours later could again be seen docked in Port Covington.
"The Grandeur of the Seas has experienced a technical issue with its propulsion system and was forced to discontinue the sailing and return to Baltimore for necessary repairs, Royal Caribbean spokeswoman Melissa Charbonneau said in a statement. "We understand this is an unfortunate inconvenience for our guests and sincerely apologize for the interruption in their travel plans.
She provided no information on how many passengers were on board, how far out to sea the ship was at the time or how long the repairs may take.