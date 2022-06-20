One person in critical condition after East Baltimore house fire

One person is in critical condition after a house fire in East Baltimore’s Biddle Street neighborhood Monday afternoon, according to the city fire department.

Firefighters responded to the 2600 block of E. Chase Street shortly before 3 p.m. Monday, according to a news release from the department.

As firefighters battled the flames, they rescued an occupant from the home’s first floor, and immediately began CPR, the release read. The person was transported to the hospital in critical condition. The fire remains under investigation, according to the release.