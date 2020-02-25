A member of the Baltimore Police Civilian Review Board quits, citing ‘ineffective’ and ‘opaque’ system

A Baltimore Police Civilian Review Board member said Monday that she is resigning, citing the panel’s lack of independence and frustrations that the panel did not receive full and timely police misconduct reports that it has been tasked to investigate.
Jillian Aldebron, who represented the Southeast District, wrote in a resignation letter Monday that the city has stifled the board to the point that its already limited powers are even further hindered.
Her complaints are the latest to come from the board and other supporters of police reform in Baltimore, who have long argued that the Civilian Review Board lacks independence and power to address police misconduct.
“Far more consequential than my resignation, however, is the larger question of how to achieve greater police accountability, something that Baltimore City residents have long demanded and most desperately need and deserve,” she wrote.
The board regularly hears complaints about officers from civilians and conducts investigations that are separate from the police department’s internal affairs division. The board can make recommendations about discipline, but the police commissioner has final say.
Even though the board is independent, its staff, including investigators, is housed within the Office of Equity and Civil Rights, which Aldebron said does not allow the board to act independently.
"This has created yet another barrier we have to get through,” Aldebron said in an interview Monday.
Rather than give the board autonomy to investigate cases thoroughly, Aldebron said, the city has interfered so much that it has reduced the board to mere “jurors."
Abdebron’s letter asserts that the CRB discovered “only recently—and by chance―the [Office of Equity and Civil Rights] was routinely withholding completed investigations from CRB members, some 28 of which had expired.” The cases had expired because they had not been adjudicated within a year, as required by the Law Enforcement Officers’ Bill of Rights.
Aldebron said the Office of Equity and Civil Rights staff — at the direction of the city law department — “was prohibiting CRB members from adjudicating—or even seeing―investigations until a BPD report was received,” Aldebron said.
Lester Davis, a spokesman for Mayor Bernard C. “Jack” Young, who appoints board members, said Monday night that “we respect the independence of the Civilian Review Board." He deferred additional questions to the board.
George Buntin, the CRB chair, declined to comment Monday. A spokesman for the Office of Equity and Civil Rights, which includes the Civilian Review Board, deferred comment to the mayor’s office.
In her letter, Aldebron acknowledged that some of her fellow board members felt she was too confrontational in her approach to the problem.
Aldebron wrote that she was “compelled to resign following the unanimous censure of my CRB colleagues, who have found my approach to remediating the illegal and ineffectual civilian oversight process to be overly aggressive and offensive."
But Alderon added, “most, if not all, agree with my substantive position on the matter.”
Since 2018, board members have had a contentious relationship with city officials, notably when the city solicitor’s office tried forcing CRB members to sign confidentiality agreements. At the time, the board said City Solicitor Andre Davis directed the police department to withhold internal affairs files from board members unless they agreed to sign confidentiality agreements.
The members refused and filed a civil lawsuit, which was later withdrawn. Davis agreed to allow members to view the files, but warned that they would be liable for any consequences if the information leaked.
Deputy City Solicitor Dana Moore did not respond to a request for comment Monday.
The same year, a panel created under the Baltimore Police consent decree with the federal government issued a report that called for disbanding the current Civilian Review Board and replacing it with a stronger, fully independent oversight body. The new entity would also require legislative changes to the Maryland Law Enforcement Officers’ Bill of Rights.
The changes haven’t taken place.
Buntin, the CRB chair, has also called for extensive reforms, and repeated those calls during a hearing of the legislative panel reviewing the Gun Trace Task Force scandal. Eight city police officers were federally charged and convicted of a series of crimes.
The "hotbed of corruption” within the department can only be improved with external oversight, Buntin said.
Aldebron said that in other cities civilian oversight panels are also made up of volunteers who choose a paid director who is hired by the board and a staff, investigators, a policy analyst, and a budget.