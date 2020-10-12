Crash involving Baltimore fire department vehicle sends four people, including 3 firefighters, to the hospital

Three firefighters and a civilian were taken to area hospitals Monday morning after a traffic accident involving a Baltimore fire department vehicle and a private automobile, according to Baltimore police. None of the injuries were considered life threatening, police said.
Around 10:44 a.m., Northeast District police were dispatched to the 4600 block of Bowleys Ln. in the Parkside neighborhood of Northeast Baltimore to investigate the collision involving a civilian and fire department personnel, police said.
This story will be updated.