Crash involving Baltimore fire department vehicle sends four people, including 3 firefighters, to the hospital

Phillip Jackson
By
Baltimore Sun
Oct 12, 2020 12:15 PM

Three firefighters and a civilian were taken to area hospitals Monday morning after a traffic accident involving a Baltimore fire department vehicle and a private automobile, according to Baltimore police. None of the injuries were considered life threatening, police said.

Around 10:44 a.m., Northeast District police were dispatched to the 4600 block of Bowleys Ln. in the Parkside neighborhood of Northeast Baltimore to investigate the collision involving a civilian and fire department personnel, police said.

Advertisement

This story will be updated.

