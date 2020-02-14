Body pulled from water following two-vehicle crash on Key Bridge, MDTA says

Maryland Transportation Authority officials say a body was pulled from the waters Friday around the Francis Scott Key Bridge following a two-vehicle crash.
A caller reported a disabled vehicle around 10 a.m. in the southbound inner loop of Key Bridge, MDTA officials said. Before units reached the scene, a vehicle crashed into the disabled vehicle on the bridge.
Authorities dispatched marine units and recovered a body from the waters near the bridge.
“This will be a lengthy investigation, and we will update and provide information as we confirm additional details,” MDTA spokesman Cpl. Brady McCormick said in an email.
The crash closed Key Bridge to commuters, who were asked to avoid I-695 in southeast Baltimore, Maryland Transportation Authority officials said in a social media post.