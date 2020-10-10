'I believe we can make change’: Vigil held for slain MTA bus driver outside of former high school

Standing alongside his brothers in tears, Aaron Parks spoke proudly of his father, Marcus Parks Sr., who had been fatally shot and killed while on the job after spending 20 years working as a Maryland Transit Administration bus driver.
A crowd on the campus of Lake Clifton High school in Northeast Baltimore gathered together Saturday evening with balloons, candles and high school class T-shirts to honor the life of Parks. Many of them drowned in emotion as Aaron Parks spoke. The crowd eventually came together cheerfully hugging one another.
“I believe we can make change and I believe we should make change," Aaron Parks said during the vigil.
“Everybody knows my father didn’t deserve to go out like this. My father was a hardworking man. So for me, I just want to be tough and there for my brothers mentally.”
Parks, 51, had been shot and killed on duty after he stopped his bus around 10:30 a.m. Thursday to let off all the passengers in the 1200 block of E. Fayette St. at the edge of the Jonestown neighborhood. A gunman approached and tried to board the bus, according to police.
Parks refused, and the gunman grabbed his bag and took off. During a chase, the man pulled out a gun and opened fire on Pparks, according to police.
Cameron Silcott, 24, and Nichelle Green, 27, face first-degree murder and gun charges in Parks' killing. The couple was previously wanted by four different police departments for crimes ranging from misdemeanor theft to assault and weapons charges.