Two arrested in connection with killing of on-duty MTA bus driver in Baltimore

Police arrested two people in connection with the killing of on-duty MTA bus driver Marcus Parks, Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison said during a news conference Friday morning.
Police arrested 24-year-old Cameron Kane Silcott and 27-year-old Nichelle Nicole Greene at Perkins Homes on Thursday night, Harrison said, which is about six blocks away from the scene of the killing. Police did not say what charges they were facing, and no charges were listed against the two in online court records as of Friday morning.
After a roughly three-hour standoff at Perkins Homes Thursday night, during which residents were asked to shelter in place, observers saw two children and one woman emerge from a home. Harrison said the suspects were apprehended “without incident.”
Police say Parks dropped off all of the passengers aboard his bus along East Fayette Street at about 10:30 a.m. Thursday. Then, an individual approached and attempted to board the bus. When Parks refused, the two got into a verbal altercation, police say, and the suspect grabbed Parks' bag and ran off.
Parks pursued him, and the suspect shot him several times. As Parks lay on the ground, witnesses say the suspect approached him and shot him again at close range, before fleeing.
The shooting took place in a bustling stretch of East Baltimore, bordering a neighborhood, and close to a new Ronald McDonald House Charities building. Locals were shaken by the violence, the second attack against a city bus driver this year.
City and state officials, including Gov. Larry Hogan, took to social media Thursday to decry the violence.
Baltimore Mayor Bernard C. “Jack” Young called Parks, 51, a “personal friend” during Friday’s news conference. He said the two would often watch high school basketball games together, though they routed for different teams.
“This is Smalltimore,” Young said. “He lived in East Baltimore all his life."
Parks, a 20-year veteran of the MTA, came from a big family and spoke proudly of his three sons and career as a bus driver, said his longtime doctor at Johns Hopkins Hospital, Dr. Albert Wu, who is married to a Baltimore Sun editor.
“He said, you know it can be stressful. It can be a hassle. But it’s a worthwhile thing to be doing,” Wu said.
Baltimore Sun reporter McKenna Oxenden contributed to this article.
