Four fires broke out overnight Thursday in Southwest Baltimore, displacing at least one person and injuring one firefighter, according to The Baltimore City Fire Department.
The fires all occurred within a mile and a half of each other, bouncing from the Allendale, Edgewood and Rognel Heights neighborhoods. The fire department is investigating whether the fires were connected and what caused them, spokeswoman Blair Adams said.
The fires in the Southwest portion of the city follow a turbulent December that saw 17 fires across the district, largely in the Carrollton Ridge neighborhood. Police and fire officials ruled five of them arson and arrested two men. Last summer in July, the Edmondson Village neighborhood also saw 11 fires.
City Councilman Kristerfer Burnett, who represents part of Southwest Baltimore, said it seems like the fires are occurring in random homes across the district. Burnett, who’s lived in the area for 10 years, said he’s never seen anything like this before.
“People are scared,” Burnett said in an interview with The Baltimore Sun. “These are the things that keep people up at night.”
The first of the four fires started around 9:30 p.m. in the 400 block of Lyndhurst St., Adams said. It’s unclear if the home was vacant or occupied, she said.
About 30 minutes later, another fire started in the 3700 block of Edmondson Ave., in the Edgewood neighborhood, damaging several rowhomes. One person was inside and able to escape with only minor, non-life threatening injuries, Adams said. One firefighter sustained minor injuries while battling the two-alarm blaze that required treatment at an area hospital, she said.
Burnett, who was at the fire scene last night, said the resident sustained injuries while fleeing the house. The councilman said the man is still in the hospital but “in good spirits.”
Burnett said the fire on Edmondson Avenue began in a vacant home that wasn’t boarded, then migrated to the residential home.
The councilman said his office and the neighborhood services staff will continue to communicate and provide resources to the man and his family who were impacted by the fire, as they likely won’t be able to return to the home, he said. He is also urging people to call his office or 311 to report vacant homes so they can be properly boarded up.
Firefighters then responded to the Rognel Heights neighborhood just before 10:30 p.m. for a fire on the exterior of the house. Adams said the fire, in the 600 block of Wicklow Road, was extinguished within an hour. It’s unknown whether the home was vacant, Adams said.
An hour later firefighters responded to a “heavy fire” throughout multiple floors in a vacant home in the 600 block of Allendale St. The Edgewood neighborhood fire was also under control within an hour, Adams said.
Burnett said he is constant contact with police and fire officials to get updates on the fire investigations.