A 78-year-old homeless man died after being run over by an MTA Mobility bus while lying on top of manhole covers in downtown Baltimore on Thursday night.
Officers were sent to the 100 block of E. Saratoga St. around 11:10 p.m. for a person struck by a vehicle, police said. The man was taken to the Shock Trauma Center, where he later died from his injuries.
Investigators from the CRASH Team reviewed video and discovered that the man, who police said is homeless, was lying on top of two manhole covers in the street and covered with “visible fogs of steam.” The video also showed a white MTA Mobility bus striking the man, police said.
The bus driver told police they were not aware anyone had been hit. Police said they believe the man’s dark clothing, paired with the steam and time of day, obstructed the driver’s view.
The MTA did not immediately respond to a request for comment.