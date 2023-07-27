Baltimore jury finds man guilty of murder of Akia Eggleston and her unborn baby

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

A Baltimore jury on Thursday found a man guilty of two counts of murder for the killing of a young pregnant mother who disappeared in 2017 and her unborn baby.

The jury’s verdict brings closer to a conclusion the sprawling investigation and criminal case stemming from the sudden disappearance of 22-year-old Akia Eggleston in 2017. She was about eight months pregnant.

Police never found Eggleston’s body.

Michael Robertson faces life in prison at sentencing, which has yet to be scheduled.

His trial in city Circuit Court spanned more than two weeks.

This article will be updated.