Man killed in Clifton Park Friday

A man was fatally shot in Clifton Park Friday afternoon, Baltimore Police said.

Officers responding to a call about a shooting in the 2800 block of St. Lo Drive shortly before 3:50 p.m. found an unidentified male with a life-threatening gunshot wound. The address is in the sprawling park in Northeast Baltimore that includes the city’s first public golf course, Clifton Mansion, Johns Hopkins’ one-time country home and Civic Works’ Real Food Farm.

Medics took the victim to an area hospital where despite life-saving measures, the man was pronounced dead, police said.

Homicide detectives ask anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.