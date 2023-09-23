Advertisement
Baltimore City

Man killed in Clifton Park Friday

Baltimore Sun

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

A man was fatally shot in Clifton Park Friday afternoon, Baltimore Police said.

Officers responding to a call about a shooting in the 2800 block of St. Lo Drive shortly before 3:50 p.m. found an unidentified male with a life-threatening gunshot wound. The address is in the sprawling park in Northeast Baltimore that includes the city’s first public golf course, Clifton Mansion, Johns Hopkins’ one-time country home and Civic Works’ Real Food Farm.

Advertisement

Medics took the victim to an area hospital where despite life-saving measures, the man was pronounced dead, police said.

Homicide detectives ask anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

Advertisement