Ice Queens Snowball Shop in Locust Point alleges racist incidents targeting store owners, Black customers

The owner of the Ice Queens Snowball Shop in South Baltimore’s Locust Point neighborhood says the establishment has been the target of several racist incidents since it opened Memorial Day.
Outside the corner shop at East Fort Avenue, owner Dasia Kabia, a Black woman, said that over the past two months the snowball shop has been harassed by racist white people.
She said signs outside the store have been torn down and lighting fixtures have been stolen. People have driven by and targeted comments at the restaurant, Kabia said, adding that one person asked her whether she’d researched the neighborhood before opening her business.
On Tuesday a woman in a minivan threw a ceramic mug at a Black male customer sitting outside, Kabia said.
Kabia said when the man, who was struck by the mug, asked why the woman threw a mug at him, the woman answered plainly.
“Because I hate Black people.”
It’s shaken her, she said.
“I thought I was going to come here and make snowballs,” Kabia said. “I don’t know if I want to do it anymore.”
Baltimore Police spokesman Detective James Moses wrote in an email that police were called out to the location at 1:48 p.m. Sunday but did not have additional information as to the nature of the call.
Kabia said some residents have shown an outpouring of support in light of the recent incidents. A long line stretched around the business Tuesday as news of the incident spread on social media and some of the customers there Wednesday said they’d come after they’d heard the news.
Davon Collins was at the establishment Wednesday after hearing about the recent incidents on Instagram.
He said he’s supportive of Ice Queens and wanted to make sure the store knew it still has an audience after the racist incidents.
“They’re trying to lead with love, so I’m just out here to support them,” Collins said.
Kabia said that while the incidents have been discouraging, her family has continued to support her through the tough times.
She said her mother told her, “We’re not gonna let them shut us down.”
She also said she was thankful for the groundswell of support from local residents.
In the “Locust Point Issues” Facebook group, a user named Julie Markowitz urged the Locust Point community to come to the aid of Ice Queens.
“My family and I will continue supporting Ice Queens - more than ever - and our entire community should do the same,” Markowitz wrote.
Councilman Eric Costello, who represents the business’ district, said he has spoken with Souther District police and that the business will see an increased police presence in response to recent incidents.
“These are a bunch of really bright and energetic young ladies who are running a business and have a great business model,” Costello said, adding that the alleged harassment “has absolutely no place in this neighborhood.”