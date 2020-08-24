Baltimore Police: Woman dies after car crash in Canton on Monday

A woman died after the car she was driving hit a light pole in Canton on Monday afternoon, Baltimore Police said.
Baltimore Police said they were called to the 4900 block of O’Donnell St. in Southeast Baltimore around 3 p.m.
A woman was driving westbound when her Honda Civic hit a light pole, police said. The woman was transported to an area hospital where she later died.
Police said nobody else was inside the car and no one else was involved. Investigators are working to determine the cause of the crash, authorities said.
Any witnesses are asked to call the Baltimore Police CRASH Team at 410-396-2606.