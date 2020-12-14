Maryland’s longest-serving woman behind bars has been set free amid coronavirus concerns

A Baltimore Circuit judge has granted the release of Eraina Pretty, the longest serving female prisoner in Maryland who’s spent more than four decades behind bars. She entered prison as an 18-year-old and was re-sentenced Monday to time served, the Baltimore State’s Attorney’s Office said.
Pretty had contracted the coronavirus and been hospitalized in recent months, her daughter has said.
She was serving 60 years in prison for murder in 1978. Her older boyfriend pulled the trigger after robbing a social worker, but she helped dispose of the murder weapon, prosecutors said. Later, they said, she helped set up a robbery that left a grocer and father of four shot dead.
“I was a little scared kid. All I wanted was attention. I wanted somebody to love me,” she told news anchor Diane Sawyer in a tearful, 2015 interview.
Pretty pleaded guilty to murder and went to prison as a teenager. She leaves at the age of 61.
Her freedom was granted at the request of the a unit in the Baltimore State’s Attorney’s Office. Announced last week by State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby, the unit works to set free elderly prisoners at risk of the coronavirus who pose no threat to public safety. Pretty is the second prisoner released through the work of the unit.
The first, Calvin McNeill, 56, was set free last summer. He had been serving life in prison for a dice game robbery and murder committed while he was a teenager. McNeill was released in July and ordered to five years of probation.
Pretty’s release has long been championed by activists, and was approved after a joint motion by her attorney and State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby’s office. An order earlier this year by Maryland’s chief judge in response to the COVID-19 pandemic provided a blueprint for reducing prison capacity by setting free some of the most vulnerable inmates.
Pretty’s case has been raised as a cause for prison reform.
She mentored other prisoners behind bars and her record showed only three rules infractions in more than three decades. Twice the Maryland Parole Commission concluded she was sufficiently remorseful and no longer a threat.
Gov. Martin O’Malley denied her release in 2011. Gov. Larry Hogan denied her again last year. Maryland is one of three states that allow the governors to reject a recommendation from the parole commission. Meanwhile, a petition started online to call for her release; it shows 3,500 signatures today.
Last May, 55 state delegates signed an open letter to Hogan urging him to set Pretty free.
