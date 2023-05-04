Teen arrested in fatal shooting of Baltimore T-Mobile store employee, police say

Baltimore Police arrested an 18-year-old Thursday and charged him in Sunday’s fatal shooting of an employee of a cellular phone store in Canton, a department spokesman said.

Fabian Alberto Sanchez Gonzalez was working Sunday afternoon at the T-Mobile store on Boston Street when a pair of assailants entered the store, announced a robbery and shot him, according to police.

Advertisement

Gonzalez, 23, died Monday from his injuries at Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center.

On Tuesday, officers arrested Arthur McCaden, said Detective Donny Moses, a Baltimore police spokesman.

Advertisement

McCaden’s case does not yet appear in online court records, but police said he is charged with first-degree murder. It’s unclear if he’s being represented by an attorney.

Moses described the case as a “robbery gone bad.”

He said police identified a second suspect but declined to say if they made a second arrest.

This article might be updated.