Teen arrested in fatal shooting of Baltimore T-Mobile store employee, police say

Baltimore Police arrested an 18-year-old Thursday and charged him in Sunday’s fatal shooting of an employee of a cellular phone store in Canton, a department spokesman said.
Fabian Alberto Sanchez Gonzalez was working Sunday afternoon at the T-Mobile store on Boston Street when a pair of assailants entered the store, announced a robbery and shot him, according to police.
Gonzalez, 23, died Monday from his injuries at Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center.
On Tuesday, officers arrested Arthur McCaden, said Detective Donny Moses, a Baltimore police spokesman.
McCaden’s case does not yet appear in online court records, but police said he is charged with first-degree murder. It’s unclear if he’s being represented by an attorney.
Moses described the case as a “robbery gone bad.”
He said police identified a second suspect but declined to say if they made a second arrest.
