Mayor Brandon Scott commits over $5.3 mil in COVID-19 emergency food strategy relief plan

Baltimore City Mayor Brandon Scott outlined a four-point COVID-19 emergency food strategy plan on Friday, committing over $5.3 million to provide food boxes to Baltimore residents in need during the nationwide pandemic, according to a media release from Scott’s office.
The food strategy will provide 20,000 food boxes per week to Baltimore residents who have been “disproportionately affected” by the coronavirus pandemic throughout the year, Scott’s office says. Food boxes will be distributed to Baltimore families across 100 sites throughout the city and will also be expanding the city’s grocery home delivery program.
The announcement of the food strategy plan comes after Scott announced the closing of all dining at restaurants in the city to combat the spread of coronavirus, part of the first executive order from his office. On Friday, Maryland reported 2,569 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 36 more deaths linked to COVID-19, the disease as a result of the virus.
“I want to thank the tireless staff and volunteers at our community organizations, schools and rec centers for their tremendous effort to feed our city,” Scott said.
“I would also like to thank all of our food service partners including Maryland Food Bank, Coastal Sunbelt, the Common Market, Saval Food Service, and Amazon Flex for working with us to support our families during this crucial time.”
The food strategy will run through March 31.