A Baltimore Circuit Court order that had denied audio recordings of court proceedings to anyone but the parties involved has been invalidated.
Retired Court of Appeals Judge Irma s. Raker, appointed to hear a lawsuit filed by freelance journalist Justine Barron, said the Baltimore order, issued in April, directly conflicts with a Maryland rule that “creates a presumption of public access to copies of court audio recordings.”
Barron, who has reported on the deaths of Freddie Gray and Detective Sean Suiter, sued Circuit Court Administrative Judge W. Michel Pierson after she was denied a copy of an audio recording of a hearing in April.
Although such recordings had previously been available for a fee, Barron said in her complaint that when she arrived at the courthouse to pick up one that she had arranged to receive, she was told the policy had changed. She was given a copy of an order Pierson issued on April 24 limiting recordings of proceedings to parties or attorneys involved in the case.
Raker said in her ruling that the Court of Appeals had adopted the Maryland recordings policy “clearly... to permit all persons, not just parties to an action or attorneys in the case, to secure an audio copy of the court proceedings, subject to limited exceptions that do not apply here."
Raker issued the judgment last week, but Barron’s attorney, Daniel Rice of the Institute for Constitutional Advocacy and Protection at Georgetown University Law Center, said he only received it in the mail on Tuesday.