Baltimore City Council's newest member Danielle McCray sworn in

Mayor Bernard C. “Jack” Young swore into office Tuesday the City Council’s newest member Danielle McCray to represent residents in Northeast Baltimore.

Danielle McCray, 34, fills the 2nd District seat left vacant when Brandon Scott became council president following the resignation of former Mayor Catherine Pugh in May. Young, who was council president, became mayor.

She lives in the Waltherson neighborhood and is a former aide to Scott. McCray worked in Scott’s council office for five years researching policy matters and providing constituent service. As a council member, her salary will be about $70,000.

“I’m honored to be nominated by members of my community and confirmed by the City Council to represent Baltimore’s 2nd District on the City Council,” she said in a statement. “The communities within the 2nd District know me well; as a constituent and legislative aide working in this office, I’ve poured everything I have into everything I’ve done, treating every constituent matter as if it were my own.

“I’m grateful for the opportunity to continue providing world-class constituent services and leadership on crucial policy matters in the areas of public safety, education, and equitable economic growth.”

The council selected McCray to serve after a committee made up of council members and neighborhood association leaders considered 22 candidates who applied for the position and recommended her.

McCray, who is the younger sister of state Sen. Cory McCray, was raised in Edmondson Village.

She has said a top focus will be to improve the relationship between the police department and the community.

