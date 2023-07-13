Councilmembers grill BGE on external gas regulator dispute, preservation commission to hold hearing as lawsuit proceeds

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Baltimore Gas and Electric Co. staffers sought to justify their contentious gas pressure regulator project during a Wednesday evening hearing at City Hall, days after a judge dealt a second early blow to the utility in a lawsuit seeking to deem the company’s actions unlawful.

Baltimore City Council members prodded the utility company to explain its position on the safety of the regulators the company had been installing outside of homes as part of a project to replace aging natural gas pipes throughout the Baltimore region.

“This isn’t anything new, we’ve done it for years,” Ervin McDaniel, an external affairs manager for BGE, said at the hearing. He pushed back against claims that the project was a “cash grab” to please the utility’s investors, stating that infrastructure updates would prevent methane leaks and help the state to reach its climate goals.

An analysis released Wednesday by the Office of People’s Counsel, the state’s utility customer advocate, found that massive spending on gas infrastructure runs counter to state climate goals and could lead to billions of dollars in “stranded costs” that will not be economically useful because of regulatory or market changes.

Citing a prior OPC report on BGE’s proposed multiyear rate hike, which claims the “explosive” increase in delivery rates over the next three years would allow the utility to “shoot for the moon with massive spending proposals,” Councilman Zeke Cohen asked the company’s representatives if they would provide data on customer complaints to justify the need for the gas regulator project.

“I want to understand the justification for [the rate hike],” Cohen said. “You are asking everybody to get these new regulators, and to pay for essentially your major infrastructure investment.”

McDaniel said the utility received “thousands” of complaints from customers every year and would be able to provide data to the council, but would “find out whether or not we can share that publicly.”

“There are leaks in the system, it’s the oldest system out there,” he said. “The infrastructure investment that’s being made is for customers that are actually asking for service. We had around four or five thousand new requests for gas service, so there’s still a demand there.”

The cadre of residents from several of the city’s historic neighborhoods taking legal action against BGE say the project forces them to choose between losing gas service or allowing the utility to install regulators on the outside of their rowhouses. Several spoke at the Wednesday informational hearing on the external gas regulators, claiming the devices would create an eyesore on the outside of their homes and pose a safety risk if tampered with from the outside, from vehicle crashes or vandalism.

BGE has argued that the outside regulators create less of a safety risk than indoor gas pressure devices the utility has installed in other neighborhoods, and also offer easier access during emergencies. The utility says outdoor regulators are needed to maintain a safe level of pressure between the gas system and customer homes and appliances, and any gas that leaks is able to dissipate outdoors rather than gather inside.

Last Friday, a Baltimore judge extended an order temporarily halting the utility from installing the gas regulators and requiring BGE to restore gas to anyone whose service was cut off because they refused an exterior device. The plaintiffs in the class-action lawsuit filed last month are asking Circuit Court Judge John S. Nugent to rule BGE’s threats to shut down service as unlawful and restrain the utility from installing any new external gas pressure regulators, which they claim damages historic homes’ marble, granite and brick, except when required by law or with consent from property owners.

“We’ve heard several times that this work is illegal and unauthorized,” McDaniel said at Wednesday’s hearing. “The facts are that we are granted to do this work by statute, by the Public Utilities article in the Annotated Code of Maryland.”

The city’s Commission for Historical and Architectural Preservation is scheduling a special hearing in mid-August to hear testimony from BGE, the Maryland Public Service Commission and other stakeholders on the regulator issue, said Eric Holcomb, the board’s executive director. Plaintiffs in the lawsuit have pressured CHAP to prohibit the gas regulators from being installed outside older homes without approval by the commission and homeowners.

The CHAP commissioners were briefed Tuesday on safety, legal and historical preservation issues arising from the exterior gas regulators and agreed to schedule the special hearing to decide what to do about the devices, Holcomb said, noting that his board could not make decisions relating to safety.

“CHAP’s position is ‘Yes, [the external regulators] are ugly, they do detract from the historic character and we don’t like them on the outside,’” he said. “Nevertheless, if the safety issue is there, then we will require them.”

The public service commission, the state agency in charge of overseeing utility companies, will hold a separate hearing on Aug. 15 probing BGE’s legal authority to install regulators and analyze their safety and economic impacts.