Boy Scouts previously banned state employee now facing child pornography charges

The Boy Scouts of America had previously banned a Maryland Department of General Services employee now charged with viewing child pornography at work, citing previous child sex abuse charges against him in 1995.

Brian Steger, the scout executive and CEO for the Scouts’ Baltimore Area Council, said Stephen Cormack was removed from the organization and prohibited from attending any events once officials learned he was facing child sex offense and abuse charges at the time.

Cormack, 70, of Baltimore County is currently facing new child pornography charges as a co-worker reported to police in February that he saw the 20-year DGS employee viewing explicit images of minors while at his office on West Preston Street.

Cormack was a member of the Boy Scouts of America for at least 20 years, as he participated in the organization’s “Wood Badge” program in 1974, according to records kept by the Baltimore Area Council.

The program is described on the organization’s website as an “advanced, national leadership course open only to Scouting volunteers and professionals.” .



Cormack was charged in 1995 with abusing at least four boys while he was a Baltimore County recreation counselor in the early 1980s.



At the time, prosecutors said he abused boys 11 to 13 years old, showing them pornographic magazines, playing strip poker with them and touching their genitalia.



Cormack pleaded guilty to second degree sex offense May 28, 1996, court records show, and he was sentenced to six months in jail. He was also suspended from his counseling job in Parkville.



Steger wrote in an email that “upon learning of allegations … in 1996, he was immediately removed” and prohibited from participating in any future Boy Scouts programs.



Three years later, Cormack would be hired by DGS and spent 20 years with the department, state records show.



A spokesman for the department declined to comment on whether the department was aware of Cormack’s previous charges before his hiring.



Cormack is awaiting a jury trial Tuesday for his most recent charges.



According to an affidavit to support a search warrant filed in U.S. District Court, the co-worker saw Cormack viewing child pornography Feb. 1 and told investigators he’d observed Cormack for years acting suspiciously around his computer while at work.



Cormack denied using his work computer to view child pornography, the affidavit states, but admitted he’d used “Google at work” to look at explicit images of minors.



His co-worker told investigators Cormack would bring his personal laptop to work and position it in such a way others couldn’t see the screen, closing the screen whenever anyone approached him.

DGS has not commented as to whether Cormack has been suspended or fired, saying it was an ongoing personnel matter. He made $66,000 in annual salary as of 2018, according to state records.



