Construction worker falls into 10-foot trench in Baltimore

A construction worker was buried up to his neck when he fell into a 10-foot trench in Baltimore’s Fairfield area around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, according to a city fire department spokeswoman.
The man, whose name was not released, was rescued within about 15 minutes from the ditch in the 3500 block of Fairfield Road, in an industrial area near the Port of Baltimore’s automobile terminal and the Solvay chemical plant, said fire department spokeswoman Blair Adams.
His injuries were not life-threatening, she said.
The Maryland Occupational Safety and Health division is investigating the cause of the fall, said Fallon Pearre, a spokeswoman for the Department of Labor, which oversees the workplace safety office.