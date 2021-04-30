Aspects of the national ‘defund the police’ movement can fit into Baltimore’s consent decree reforms, federal judge says

U.S. District Judge James K. Bredar said Friday he believes Baltimore’s police reforms do align with the calls by some members of the public to defund police, or at least reallocate finite public resources to address issues such as mental health and substance abuse.
Still, he cautioned against reducing funding for the city’s police department - at least for now.
“Some of the debate around the ‘defund’ movement is in alignment with principles outlined in the Consent Decree – for decades, the public has unrealistically expected police departments to provide almost every essential social service that residents require,” including mental health services and substance abuse mitigation, Bredar said in prepared remarks at the start of the latest federal court hearing on the reforms.
“The Consent Decree recognizes that it is inappropriate for the Police Department to try to function as an uber-social services agency, and the City is required to reconsider how it meets critical needs, especially in the area of behavioral health,” he said.
Bredar made the comments Friday morning at the latest quarterly hearing when city leaders and lawyers from the U.S. Justice Department discussed progress and challenges.
The hearing comes four years after Baltimore first entered into a consent decree after a Justice Department investigation found city officers routinely violated residents’ constitutional rights. It also comes as cities across the country face a similar reckoning on whether to shift some resources away from police departments in order to provide more social services and preventive measures.
Each year, Baltimore spends $1.475 million a year for the monitoring team, a group of experts responsible for helping implement reforms as required by the agreement. That money, however, does not include a number of expenses associated with reform, such as relocating the police academy and upgrades in technology. City officials have said they expect the total cost of implementing the reforms will reach tens of millions of dollars.
Bredar said it would be premature to reduce funding as the department is at a critical juncture for making changes, and has already rewritten a range of policies, begun training on those policies, and will begin assessing whether officers are following those policies.
Bredar said reducing funding “might make sense at some point in the future,” but only after alternative services are up-and-running to take officers’ places, such as responding to individuals suffering from mental health crises.
“[I]t’s always going to be better to have mental health professionals deal with mental health issues, but it is fantasy to think that we would make progress on this issue by simply reducing the Police Department’s budget today, thereby reducing their current capacity to respond to behavioral health calls, when there is not yet another entity in place to pick up and handle those same calls,” Bredar said.
Bredar, as well as lawyers for the Justice Department, said they are pleased with the progress the city has made, but acknowledged there is a lot of work ahead.
“Much has been accomplished under the Baltimore Police Consent Decree,” Bredar said. “But much work remains. Four years in, we are still closer to the beginning of this process than to its end.”
This story will be updated.